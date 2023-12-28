Console & Associates, P.C.: INTEGRIS Health Posts Notice of Possible Data Breach After Hackers Contact Individual Patients

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An unknown number of patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information may have been compromised in what appears to be a cyberattack against INTEGRIS Health. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone who may be affected by a possible INTEGRIS breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of INTEGRIS patients may have been compromised. If the hackers' claims are correct, victims' full names, Social Security numbers and other personal information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 24, 2023, INTEGRIS posted a website notice describing what the company calls a "data privacy incident." According to the notice, INTEGRIS was in the process of investigating a possible cyberattack when patients began receiving communications directly from those who claimed to have carried out the attack. The possible INTEGRIS breach is a developing situation, and more information is expected shortly.

The list of sensitive information that was possibly exposed includes patients':

Names,

Dates of birth,

Contact information,

Demographic information, and

Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from INTEGRIS, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an INTEGRIS Data Breach Letter?

INTEGRIS has not yet confirmed a data breach. However, based on the company's recent website notice, a breach of patient information is possible. Individuals who receive a data breach letter from INTEGRIS should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/patient-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, potential victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from INTEGRIS may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/integris-health-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Console & Associates, P.C.

866-778-5500

info@consoleandassociates.com

View original content:

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.