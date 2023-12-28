Hankyung.com introduces: DeepSales Unveils Groundbreaking AI Update to Transform B2B Sales Intelligence

An overview of DeepSales' mission and a brief introduction to the new AI update

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSales, South Korea's premier sales intelligence firm, is excited to announce a significant update to its platform, revolutionizing the way businesses identify and connect with potential buyers. This enhancement focuses on our state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, specifically tailored to infer potential buyers with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.

Since its inception in 2021, DeepSales has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge sales solutions. The latest update further cements our commitment to innovating sales intelligence. Our deep learning algorithms have been meticulously refined to process millions of data points, yielding insights that are not only actionable but also highly predictive of future buying behaviors.

Key Update Highlights:

Enhanced AI Inference Engine: The upgraded AI engine can now analyze complex data patterns more effectively, predicting potential buyers with a higher degree of precision. Real-time Buyer Recommendations: Our platform offers real-time recommendations, allowing sales teams to focus on high-probability leads, thereby increasing efficiency and success rates. Insightful Data Analytics: The update provides deeper analytics, offering sales teams more nuanced insights into buyer behavior and market trends. User-Friendly Interface: Despite its sophisticated backend, the platform remains user-friendly, ensuring a seamless experience for sales professionals of all technical levels. Global Reach, Local Insight: While serving a global market, the AI engine is fine-tuned to understand and predict market nuances across different regions, including specific trends and buyer behaviors.

"Our goal has always been to empower sales teams with the best possible tools to not only meet but exceed their targets," said Jeremy Kim, Founder of DeepSales. "This update is a testament to our commitment to being at the cutting edge of sales intelligence technology. We're not just providing data; we're offering a pathway to smarter, more efficient sales strategies."

This update is available to all existing DeepSales customers and will be included in all new subscriptions. For more information about DeepSales and its innovative solutions, please visit www.deepsales.com.

About DeepSales

Founded in 2021 by Jeremy Kim, DeepSales is South Korea's first and largest sales intelligence company. Headquartered in Seoul, it provides global sales information and data to sales managers, leveraging deep learning to transform traditional data events into actionable, insightful recommendations for businesses worldwide.

< DeepSales prototype >

image01: https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2023/12/image01-7.png

< DeepSales founder & CEO, Jeremy Kim >

image02: https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2023/12/image02-5.png

