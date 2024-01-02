BEN E. KEITH COMPANY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

James Hallam Appointed Chief External Affairs Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Company announced senior leadership changes that will help the company strategically address regulatory matters affecting business operations. Former Vice President of Marketing and Legislative Affairs James Hallam will be stepping into the newly created role of Chief External Affairs Officer.

James Hallam, CEAOBen E. Keith Company (PRNewswire)

In this position, he will provide strategic advice, counsel, and direction to the corporate executive team. He will foster external relationships with key constituents, representing the Company's business interests, reputation, and image before regulators, legislators, and elected officials of federal, state, and local governments. He will serve as a spokesperson for Ben E. Keith Company and play a pivotal role in policy development as the food and beverage business continues to evolve. James said, "Working in a business and political environment that is constantly changing, it is imperative that we have a proactive, focused, and strategic approach managing regulatory compliance."

James has worked for the Company for over 33 years, holding various positions in both the Beverage and Food Divisions, ranging from delivery, sales, and operations to General Manager of Branch Operations. He is responsible for creating the Ben E. Keith State and Federal PAC and sits on numerous boards, including Ben E. Keith Company, Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas, Center for Alcohol Policy, and Operation Rock the Troops.

"Throughout his tenure at Ben E. Keith, James has consistently infused the organization with energy, tenacity, and a relentless determination for success. Respected and liked by his peers and associates, I look forward to the positive influence he will bring to the business in his new role," expressed Chief Executive Officer John Hallam.

James earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Edward's University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University. He shares his life with wife Kristin, and children, Georgia, Hite, Hale, Christian, and Jackson.

ABOUT BEN E. KEITH BEVERAGES:

Ben E. Keith Company, established in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1928. Today, Ben E. Keith Company's Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, seltzers, spirits, wine products, and nonalcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com.

BEKC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ben E. Keith Company