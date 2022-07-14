Takin’ the show on the road to Chase Field

Takin’ the show on the road to Chase Field

Getting out of the office and onto the field

A game of ‘Did you know?’ and then a chat with third baseman Josh Rojas

Hangin’ with hurler Merrill Kelly

Time for a quick quiz! Were you paying attention?

And that’s the ballgame!

Get tickets to see the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field!

Sponsored - The above content is created on behalf of the Arizona Diamondbacks and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Arizona Diamondbacks, visit www.mlb.com/dbacks.