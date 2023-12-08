New Year, New Landscape!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Branching Out Tree Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Branching Out Tree Service, visit https://branchingouttree.com/

We all desire that beautiful yard with notable curb appeal, but it’s often something that gets put on the back burner. It’s essential to keep your home safe, and your trees healthy and thriving, but it can be a little overwhelming. You may have been staring at your trees and shrubs for a long time wondering where to start, and who to trust with such an important task. An expert is required to know exactly what to prune and why, how to safely remove problem trees, and how to pull it all together beautifully, professionally, and affordably. Don’t delay any longer, this new year we invite to meet the award-winning Branching Out Tree Service.

Family owned and operated, Branching Out has been serving Tucson and the surrounding area for nearly 20 years! Owner Jim Bredice, with his passion for arboriculture and dedication to customer service, has built a solid team of highly trained arborists and groundmen. Together they take care of every detail.

“We are a full-service tree service we do trimming, removals, planting, cabling and bracing, treatments for various insects and diseases and we service all residential in the Tucson area,” Bredice told us.

The trees in Tucson face some unique challenges with excess heat, drought, and monsoon storms. For the safety and beauty of your landscape, this expert team can assess your trees for any potential hazards or overall health concerns.

“The one thing that I’ve noticed about the condition of the trees in Tucson is the reality of how they have to learn to cope with the environment getting warmer and drier. The worse the weather gets for the trees the more that they can be affected by things like insects and fungus and different diseases,” he said.

Their focus is on keeping your trees thriving long into the future.

“We have the experience and the training to really hone in on what is necessary for the trees here in the desert and since I’ve been doing this for over 30 years I’ve got a lot of experience in this,” Bredice said.

Branching Out owner Jim Bredice has an education from the University of Arizona Master Gardeners program and nearly three decades of experience working as an arborist in Tucson. Jim started Branching Out in 2004 and they have continued to provide superior quality tree service throughout Tucson and the surrounding areas.

They are a family focused company that believes in taking care of their employees and training them to be the best tree workers possible. Each member of the Branching Out team takes pride in their individual role within the company and the quality of work they provide. The last thing you want as a homeowner is an inexperienced tree service employee working around your home. The Branching Out crew is continuously educated on the best practices for tree trimming and tree removal along with important industry safety requirements. They strive to create a positive work environment and operate with integrity. Proof of their stellar work can be found on the Branching Out website with astonishing before and after photos and glowing reviews from hundreds of happy customers.

Thank you Branching Out Tree Service for your wonderful work keeping our landscape safe, healthy and happy for so many years here in Tucson.