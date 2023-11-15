The City Requests Public Input on Tucson’s First Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Tucson Department of Transportation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Tucson Department of Transportation, visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Transportation-Mobility.

The City of Tucson is launching phase 1 of public input for the Tucson Rapid Transit project, helping to shape the City’s first high-capacity Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. Tucsonans expressed strong support for more high-capacity transit in Move Tucson, the City of Tucson’s transportation vision and master plan adopted in 2021. High-capacity transit means faster and more frequent service that serves more people. A BRT system will include changes to the street and to traffic signals to allow buses to travel more quickly along a dedicated BRT corridor.

This project will help identify a preferred corridor for new bus service between Tohono T’adai Transit Center/Tucson Mall and Ronstadt Transit Center in downtown Tucson. This area was selected for the City’s first BRT project because it has proven high demand for transit service and substantial reinvestment potential, including the Thrive in the 05 area and around the Tucson Mall.

Phase 1 of public input – open through December 1, 2023 – will focus feedback on Stone Avenue and Oracle Road as potential BRT corridor options and on prioritizing BRT features and benefits, such as dedicated bus lanes, traffic signal priority, and high-quality stations.

The public can learn project info, see upcoming outreach events, and comment via the project website at TucsonRapidTransit.com, phone line (520) 442.0302, email connect@tucsonrapidtransit.com. There is also a survey where you can submit your preferences for the project.

About Tucson Rapid Transit

Tucson Rapid Transit, or Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), is a high-capacity bus service that improves travel speed and reliability, passenger capacity, and the rider experience. BRT can be planned, designed, and implemented at a much lower cost than other high-capacity transit services while still offering riders enhanced stations, dedicated lanes, transit signal priority, and high rider capacity. Learn more about BRT at TucsonRapidTransit.com.