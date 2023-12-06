New life for old roads: recycling for sustainable neighborhood street improvements

New life for old roads: recycling for sustainable neighborhood street improvements

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Tucson Department of Transportation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Tucson Department of Transportation, visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/

The City of Tucson is adopting a new strategy for how its neighborhood streets are improved with the use of locally recycled asphalt material.

In traditional road construction, all new asphalt is typically used to repave a street but in recent months the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is reclaiming old pavement that is removed from local projects and repurposing the material back into Tucson neighborhood roads.

This material, that would otherwise end up in landfills, is instead hauled to Los Reales Sustainability Campus where the asphalt millings are crushed, screened, and processed into reusable aggregate for various roadway treatment types, including micro surface and chip seal.

This process embraces more environmentally sustainable practices that align with Tucson’s commitment to climate resiliency, including minimizing the need for producing new raw materials and conserving existing resources.

Additionally, this method offers a cost-effective solution for improving infrastructure. From an initial round of production, DTM has generated 15,216 tons of recycled aggregate which represents $443,400 in project cost savings.

“We have to be mindful of the cost,” says City of Tucson Executive Management Advisor, Jim DeGrood. “It cost money to pave, and we want to make sure we get the most bang for our taxpayer buck.”

The recycling process is in association with the voter-approved Proposition 411 Tucson Delivers: Better Streets | Safe Streets Program, a 10-year half-cent sales tax extension to fund neighborhood street improvements (Better Streets) and systemwide street safety projects (Safe Streets).

Within the 10-year program, every neighborhood street in the city limits will be improved.

For more information on the Tucson Delivers Better Streets Program, visit tucsondelivers.tucsonaz.gov/pages/better-streets-safe-streets.