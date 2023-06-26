Operation Splash 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Tucson Department of Transportation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Tucson Department of Transportation, visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/

Protecting the traveling public on City streets during Tucson’s summer thunderstorm season is the objective of the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility’s (DTM) Operation Splash campaign. As weather patterns shift to bring moisture into Tucson, crews from DTM’s Streets Maintenance Division delivered barricades to hundreds of dip crossings throughout the city.

During Monsoon season, DTM staff is on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week through mid-September. As washes flood, crews will close roadways at dip crossings and washes using the more than 500 barricades that have been placed on the side of the roadways, near dip crossings.

For the eighth consecutive year, DTM is assisting residents concerned with flooding by offering free self-serve sandbags in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way, at Reid Park. Before the first forecasted storm sand will be available at this location and the site will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week (Follow DTM on social media to get up-to-date information on when sand is placed). Sand and sandbags will be provided by DTM staff, and residents should bring their own shovel. To accommodate as many residents as possible with sandbags, there is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. Since 2016, DTM has distributed approximately 166,300 sandbags, self-serve and prefilled combined.

In the event that severe weather is forecasted in the region, DTM staff will initiate Operation Splash and mobilize to monitor dip crossings and washes. By monitoring radar from the National Weather Service in Tucson and the Pima County Regional Flood Control District ALERT System, staff may also begin barricading dip crossings in anticipation of incoming stormwater.

All low-lying areas in the City of Tucson are subject to flooding during the summer thunderstorm season. The goal of the program is to make sure motorists do not enter flooded roadways. Remember, a barricade in place on a roadway is a sign that unsafe conditions exist ahead. After the floodwater recedes, Streets Maintenance crews begin evaluating conditions of the roadway and remove any accumulation of hazardous debris.

