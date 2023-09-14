Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Clayco Electric and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Clayco Electric, visit https://claycoelectric.org/

Clayco Electric Solar Services distinguishes itself from the majority of companies by offering a unique approach to financing options. Instead of advocating for a single lending method, we present a diverse range of choices from over a dozen reputable lenders. Here, we outline the advantages and disadvantages associated with each of these financing options:

Purchase with Cash or Loan:

Pros:

Typically results in a higher return on investment.

Incur minimal or no upfront costs.

Potential to enhance your home’s value.

The possibility of tax deductions (please consult a tax professional to determine eligibility).

Cons:

Certain solar loans may place a lien on your property, potentially leading to foreclosure or complicating future property transactions if payments are not made.

You are generally responsible for repairs and maintenance, which may involve interactions with various manufacturers that could cease operations during the 10-20 year component cycles.

PACE Financing:

Pros:

Minimal or no upfront costs.

May offer a more extended repayment period compared to standard home improvement loans, which could be more favorable.

Potential for tax credits and deductions (seek advice from a tax professional for eligibility).

Cons:

PACE financing places a lien on your property, which may need to be paid off before refinancing.

Failure to make PACE payments could lead to foreclosure or complicate the sale of your home.

You typically assume responsibility for repairs and maintenance, which might involve interactions with various manufacturers who could cease operations during the 10-20 year component cycles.

Lease and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA):

Pros:

The solar provider takes care of all monitoring, maintenance, and repairs.

Little to no upfront costs.

Potentially reduced financial risks for the homeowner.

Cons:

Selling a home with a leased system can be more complex. Options include assuming the lease/agreement, continuing payments, or purchasing it outright, which may involve significant expenses.

Minimum energy production requirements may be applicable.

There is a risk that the solar provider could go out of business during the contract period.

It’s crucial to carefully evaluate these pros and cons and consider seeking advice from financial and tax professionals to make the most informed decision based on your unique circumstances.

For the past 13 years, Clayco Solar has been dedicated to delivering top-tier solar solutions to our clients. Our expertise lies in designing solar projects tailored to meet the specific needs of your home or business. Recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for every homeowner, we provide up to 30-year warranties and multiple options for equipment and lenders, avoiding the pressure to endorse a single option. With us or one of our affiliated sales partners, you won’t be subjected to high commissions or inflated sales costs.

Leveraging our experience and proficiency in designing highly efficient systems, along with the utilization of cutting-edge technologies like 3D modeling and shading analysis tools, you can trust that the proposed system will align with your requirements.

Clayco has consistently ranked among the top 2% in the nation for seven consecutive years. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and Tucson, Arizona, we cater to the Southern California and Southern Arizona markets.