See the Softer Side of Tombstone

The ‘Softer Side of Tombstone’ is celebrated each spring with the Tombstone Rose Festival. The annual celebration is sponsored by the Tombstone Vigilettes, a non-profit, charitable organization of ladies portraying The Women of Tombstone, Arizona from 1880 to 1929.

The coronation of this year’s Rose Queen will take place the evening of Friday the 7th. Saturday the 8th will see a parade, musical entertainment, dancers, and other fun activities. Sunday the 9th will feature Family Fun on Allen Street. They will have the Hanging Tree up for fun pictures.

This year’s festival promises to be another fun weekend of good family entertainment!!!

Money raised by the annual Rose Festival has funded scholarships for students in the Tombstone Unified School District and other charities supported by the Tombstone Vigilettes.

For more information contact the Rose Tree Museum at (520) 457-3326 or you can visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TombstoneRoseFestival or the Rose Tree Museum website: tombstonerosetree.com/annual-rose-festival/.