Showdown in Tombstone - Labor Day Weekend Event

Looking for an unforgettable Labor Day Weekend adventure? Tombstone’s got you covered!

Mark your calendars for September 2nd and 3rd, from 10 AM to 4 PM both days, as the historic streets of Tombstone come alive with the thrilling and entertaining “Showdown in Tombstone” event, proudly sponsored by The Tombstone Vigilantes.

Witness authentic gunfight skits performed by a variety of talented gunfight groups, joined by the legendary Tombstone Vigilantes. Relive the days when gunshots echoed through the air and the brave faced off in epic showdowns, transporting you to an era when cowboys roamed wooden boardwalks, their spurs singing with every step.

Not just guns and cowboys, the ladies of the Old West will also grace the planked boardwalks, exuding the elegance and grace of bygone times. Catch the Tombstone Vigilettes showcasing the finer side of Tombstone, and prepare to be mesmerized by the multitude of beautifully adorned fashionistas donning Old West styles and hats.

Besides the captivating street entertainment, all of Tombstone’s attractions will be open for your enjoyment. Delight in the Goodenough Underground Mine Tour, perfect for all ages, complete with a petting zoo and gold and mineral panning. Hop on historic stagecoach and trolley tours, where narrations of Tombstone’s past breathe life into the town’s fascinating history.

Satisfy your Wild West appetite at the Crystal Palace Saloon with a refreshing Sarsaparilla, or indulge in the tenderest cuts of meat heaped upon your plate at Puny John’s BBQ - iconic staples of the Old West, ready to transport your taste buds back in time.

By joining us at Showdown in Tombstone, you not only have an unforgettable experience, but you also support a great cause. This event is brought to you by the non-profit Tombstone Vigilantes, a group of dedicated volunteers preserving the history of the Wild West in a fun and entertaining way. Your donations have and will benefit the Tombstone Fire Department, the Tombstone Marshal’s K9 unit, Tombstone No-Kill Small Animal Shelter, and the Friends of the Tombstone Library and more.

Come play with us in Tombstone on Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th. Step into the past, immerse yourself in history, and be part of this year’s exciting event. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of Tombstone’s legendary legacy!

Location: Historic Allen Street, Tombstone, AZ

Date & Time: September 2nd & 3rd, 10 AM - 4 PM

