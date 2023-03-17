Thirty cents and a hunch

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Tombstone and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Tombstone, visit https://discovertombstone.com/.

That is just how Ed Schieffelin started his quest for the riches soon to be found in the San Pedro Valley. Ed wandered through places that no white man had seen or even prospected before. He was venturing into an area known as Apache territory. In fact, just a dozen or so miles from his scouting location was the Cochise Stronghold, long known as the hideout for the band of Chiricahua Apache Indians led by not only it’s leader Cochise, but also Geronimo and Victorio.

The year was 1877, and Ed had been employed by the U.S. government as an Indian scout after leaving the Grand Canyon area where he struck out at finding any riches there. He was headquartered at the nearby Camp Huachuca and often found himself performing his scouting duties while always being on the lookout for his big strike. It was common for Ed to wander off on his own in this dangerous territory, and he knew that he would have to proceed with care due to the Apache Indians who were continuously active in that area. Knowing the danger that Ed would put himself in, his fellow scouts predicted just what type of stone he was going to find out there, and this prospector certainly hoped it wouldn’t prove true.

For the most part, the territory Ed was prospecting was devoid of sheltering trees, leaving him few places to hide from any thunderstorm or worse yet, a possible surprise Indian attack. For this reason, the dogged prospector was required to constantly be on the move, never staying in one place for more than one night. Consequently, this made his search a slow and tedious process with little time to explore further in any specific location.

His travels had him searching the gullies and washes; always looking for color – a specific color that would be the proof of his hunch. His hunch was that this area, the area he daily scouted amongst the sagebrush and boulders would hold beneath the surface the riches of silver, a precious ore that would change his life. And though the future could not be seen at that time, that hunch would change many lives. The lives of people with infamous names in the annals of history such as Earp, Holliday, Clanton, McLaury, Brocious, Ringo, and China Mary among others, may never have had a book written about them or a movie made – and you would not be visiting a famous gunfight site or living in “the town too tough to die,” were it not for Ed Schieffelin’s hunch – but I get ahead of myself.

Time passed and his continued quest had not found any impressive-looking ore, but he wouldn’t stop, he couldn’t let that gut feeling go. He kept on, working into more dangerous areas as he drew nearer to the Dragoon Mountains, known as the Apache hideout, when finally, he found some float ore that looked good to him. This had him wondering about the source of this newfound float and whether it had come from a source nearby or had been washed away from a mother lode miles away.

Ed painstakingly traced this float to the ledge from which it came. Oh, he found the source, alright. The source was a large vein of silver. Riches! Yes, that is exactly what Ed had found! Wealth! He found his stone, his future!

At some point in his excitement at finally attaining his long-held quest, Ed recalled what the soldiers at the camp had said when he was questioned about the “stones” he sought in the hills. Their reply to him was, “The only stone you will find out there is your tombstone.” Ed Schieffelin had found his “Tombstone,” but it wasn’t a grave marker – it was his future and the future of where I call home.

After many years of searching, Ed was now just 29 years old and flat broke. How would he manage to not only stake his claim, but also travel to Tucson to have it assayed? He shared his vision with a man named William Griffith who promised to pay for the recording of anything Ed found in return for a claim of his own. Griffith was the man who actually recorded the Tombstone claim on September 3, 1877. However, Tucson did not have an assay office and the men to whom Griffith and Ed showed their ore expressed their belief that the sample was worthless. It was at this time that Griffith severed his connection with this venture, going into ranching and hoping for a better investment for his money. Ed now had to venture on without a backer. No matter what anyone else would have to say on this matter, Ed knew that valuable silver was out there to be found. He had a hunch.

Ed Schieffelin has been described by James McClintock, an early historian, as “…about the queerest specimen of humanity ever seen in Tucson. His clothing was worn and covered with patches of deerskins, corduroy and flannel, and his old slouch hat too, was so pieced with rabbit skin that very little of the original felt remained. Although only 29 years of age, he looked at least forty. His black hair hung down below his shoulders, and his full beard, a tangle of knots, was almost as long and he appeared to be a fur-bearing animal.”

So, this man of little wealth and being described as above made preparation to find help with funding his stake - but from where and whom? Well, with only thirty cents in his pocket, he decided to head north to Globe, Arizona to seek out his brother, Al. Unfortunately, his brother was no longer at the Silver King Mine in Globe but had ventured on to the McCracken Mine in Signal City. Ed was flat broke at this time, for he had spent his thirty cents on tobacco and found it necessary to work at the mine for a while before he would be able to travel west to Signal City where he hoped to meet up with his brother. He worked as a night operator of the hoist at the silver mine and hauled up a dozen tons of ore every night by cranking a hand windlass. This was backbreaking work, but necessary to fund his search for his brother and perhaps his hunch.

Having earned enough money, he left for Signal City and finally found his brother. This is where Ed met up with Richard Gird. Gird was the assayer at the McCracken Mine and assayed the ore at $2,000 a ton!!! Was the hunch paying off?

A three-way partnership was slated, the Schieffelin brothers and Gird shook hands, and off to the hills of the “Tombstone Mine” they went - with Gird supplying a mule, a wagon, his assay equipment, his experience, and connections to what would become known as the richest mining camp in the country.

Mines sprung up along this area known as Goose Flats. Mines such as the “Lucky Cuss,” “Tough Nut,” and the “Contention” were soon to be assayed at around $15,000 to the ton. Ed Schieffelin had found the mother lode and Gird’s investigations showed that the ore veins ran deep. Soon the area would be thronged with prospectors - all wanting their share of the riches as word of the bonanza spread. This brought about a need for a town. The town sprung up at Goose Flats, a mesa overlooking the Tough Nut claim, proving to be a superb location. A town site company was soon formed and, in March 1879, Solon M. Allis laid out the town plat. The town known today, as Tombstone.

Ed Schieffelin would have had more than thirty cents in his pocket by then. Finding his “tombstone” would actually have made him a millionaire and, with his newfound wealth, he wanted to set out and see the world. His journeys took him north, not dressed as he was when he found his Tombstone, but in the finest of the day. He married Mary Brown, whom he had met in San Francisco, and settled in Los Angeles, where they lived with his brother Al. Consumption took his brother’s life in 1885. And later, longing for the solitude of the wilderness, Ed left the riches and finery and headed for a cabin in Oregon to prospect again. A hunch, perhaps, that there would be more riches in his future, or just a desire to never stop seeking.

It was there, in May 1897, that Ed was found alone; his body slumped ever so peacefully across a worktable where samples of the gold ore were being worked. This ore eventually tested at more than $2,000 to the ton and would have made any man rich. But Ed Schieffelin did not leave behind a map or directions to his discovery. That would be up to others to locate. The last entry in his journal simply read, “Struck it rich again, by God.”

Ed had requested in his will that his burial site be where he found his Tombstone and that he be buried in prospector’s clothing with his pick and canteen in the coffin with him. And so it is today that you will find the monument to our founder, Ed Schieffelin located about 2 miles west of town and near where he proved his hunch true. A monument erected in his honor stating simply:

Ed Schieffelin

Died May 12, 1897

Aged 49 years 8 months

A dutiful son

A faithful husband

A kind brother

A true friend

Yes, a hunch and a mere thirty cents was what Tombstone’s founder, Ed Schieffelin, started out with. A hunch that ended up bringing the richest silver strike in the nation to this area, making him a very wealthy man, and bringing fame to many in this town named after his first claim – the Tombstone.

Ed Schieffelin did find his “Tombstone” in the Apache Indian Territory of the Dragoon Mountains and, as per his last request, is still here and in our hearts.

And now, thanks to a gentleman who desired to see the town’s founder honored in the City Park, we can look upon the sculpture’s image of the man who, though only having thirty cents in his pocket, never gave up on his hunch that this land, the land he walked upon in earnest, would bring him fortune and favor with the silver gods.

Sculpted by Tim Trask of St. David, and through the bequest to the City of Tombstone by Harry Redman who lost his life to Covid-19 before he could see his vision through, the tall bronze statue of Ed Schieffelin inside Tombstone City Park now overlooks the land once known as Goose Flats and, where a weary prospector, thirty cents to his name, was told he would only find his grave marker, his tombstone.

“Edward L. Schieffelin 1847-1897, Prospector and miner, whose discoveries of silver in 1877 and 1878 at the Tombstone, Lucky Cuss, Goodenough, Toughnut and Contention mining claims led to the founding of the City of Tombstone.” As inscribed upon the plaque honoring Tombstone’s founder.