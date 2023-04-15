TOMBSTONE, ARIZONA, IS IT THE MOST HAUNTED TOWN IN THE WORLD?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Tombstone and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Tombstone visit https://tombstoneparacon.com/

Tombstone has always been known as the bastion of the history of the Wild West! The most famous gunfight of all time happened here in town and the victims of that fray are laid to rest here at world famous Boothill Graveyard! Well-known names call out from history like Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Ike Clanton, Big Nose Kate, Johnny Ringo, Curly Bill, and many more!

The iconic and hallowed hall of the Birdcage Theatre is likely the most well-known haunted location in town making it to many Top 10 Most Haunted lists countrywide.

Tombstone locals know that while the Bird Cage Theatre IS a paranormal hot spot in town, many locations can give it a run for its money! Locations like Boothill Graveyard, Schieffelin Hall, The OK Corral, Wyatt Earp’s Oriental Saloon and Theatre, Big Nose Kate’s, The Crystal Palace, Doc Holliday’s Saloon, Undertaker Espresso Bar, Hotel Tombstone, The Larian Motel, The Bordello Bed N Breakfast, The Tombstone Motel, both The Goodenough Mine and the Toughnut Mine, the Tombstone Cemetery, The Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park, and a variety of stores like The Red Buffalo (formerly Campbell and Hatch Billiards), Smoke Signals Smoke Shop, Friendly Flowers and More (The old Pete Spence house), The Arcade beneath the Hotel Tombstone, and many other spots in town are ALL experiencing paranormal activity!

Even the Old High School, The Visitor’s Center, The Tombstone Epitaph Museum, dozens of local residences, and Allen Street itself are haunted! Tombstone may in fact be the world’s most haunted town!

It’s no wonder that the City of Tombstone is hosting the First Annual Wild West Paracon this year, May 5-7! Vendors, awesome speakers, special guests, and lots of historical and well-known locations to investigate! There’s even a Ghost Hunt 101 for the younger ghost hunters to be held at the Tombstone Cemetery! Where better to hold such an event as the most haunted town in the world?

For more information on this amazing paracon in the most haunted town on Earth visit: