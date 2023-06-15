‘Tombstone’: Is it the greatest old western movie of all-time? YES!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Tombstone and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Tombstone, visit https://discovertombstone.com/.

There have been a few big budget versions of the shootout at the OK Corral! Some of them feature awesome actors like Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Kevin Costner, Henry Fonda, and many other notables! ‘Tombstone’, 1993, however, is by far the most memorable! In multiple polls over the last few years from Discover Tombstone on Facebook, the movie ‘Tombstone’ ALWAYS wins out, not only easily, but also above every other western! It is truly the best western!

The story of the most famous gunfight in Wild West history, the events leading up to it, and Wyatt Earp’s famous “Vendetta Ride”, are all portrayed wonderfully in this Hollywood classic! Tombstone is known as “The Town Too Tough to Die” and it certainly lives up to its motto! Located only an hour from Tucson, Tombstone is still a living, breathing, museum of a Wild West town! The entire downtown district is a registered national historic landmark by the U.S. Department of Interior. Tombstone is the actual location of the gunfight at the OK Corral featured in the movie! All the real-life characters from the movie actually walked the streets of Tombstone!

The 30th Cast Reunion of this western classic is being held in Tombstone June 23-25! Multiple stars from ‘Tombstone’ will be in attendance! Actors like Michael Biehn (Johnny Ringo), Billy Zane (Mr. Fabian), Dana Wheeler-Nicholson (Mattie Earp), Joanna Pacula (Kate), Lisa Collins (Louisa Earp), Peter Sherayko (Texas Jack), and many others will be in town to celebrate this greatest of all time westerns! “Meet n Greets”, autographs, and more! There is nowhere better to feature this event than in the movie’s namesake, Tombstone! Is ‘Tombstone’ the greatest western of all-time about the greatest Wild West town of all-time? YES!