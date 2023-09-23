Unveiling Mystical Marvels: The 4th Annual Native American Festival in Tombstone Arizona!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Discover Tombstone and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Discover Tombstone, visit https://discovertombstone.com/.

Get ready to embark on a cultural journey like no other as Tombstone, Arizona, gears up for its 4th Annual Native American Festival, a spectacle that promises to be bigger, better, and more mesmerizing than ever before! Set against the backdrop of this historic Wild West town, this festival is a celebration of the rich Native American heritage that has shaped the region for centuries. The opening event parade will start at Schieffelin Park at the corner of 3rd and Allen streets at 10 am!

The festival, which will take place Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Discover Tombstone Field, will showcase a captivating blend of traditional and contemporary Native American art, music, dance, and of course, FRY BREAD! Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors and intricate designs of authentic Native American crafts, jewelry, and artistry, while also having the opportunity to meet and interact with talented artisans. Visitors will have a glimpse into the profound spiritual connection of Native American cultures!

One of the festival’s highlights will be the awe-inspiring performances by world champion hoop dancer ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, traditional dances by Fabian Fontanelle, Sonora Deer Dancers, White Mountain Apache dancers CHA’ BII’ TU, Pawnee dancers, and the opening ceremony by the Aztec dancers from the Mexicayotl Academy Plus, musical performances by flute artist Danny Many Horses and the 2019 Native American Musician of the Year Shelley Morningsong! Come and experience the remarkable history and heritage of these communities with your family and friends, blankets, and lawn chairs!

The 4th Annual Native American Festival in Tombstone Arizona is not just an event; it’s a bridge that connects the past with the present, offering visitors an opportunity to appreciate the enduring beauty of Native American cultures in a historically rich setting. So, mark your calendars and prepare for the enchantment, cultural enrichment, and unforgettable experiences in the heart of the Wild West. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate and honor the indigenous roots of Tombstone, Arizona! Scan the QR code or go to https://bit.ly/Native_Festival to get tickets now or pick them up at the field entrance on historic Allen Street!