Celebrating 30 Years In Tucson, The Nationally Recognized Eagle Eye Rare Coins Is An Amazing Rare Find

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eagle Eye Rare Coins and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eagle Eye Rare Coins, visit https://tucsonsilverandgold.com/.

With tremendous accomplishments under his belt, not only has owner Rick Snow written two important coin reference books, but also of significant note, he is one of the few here in Arizona entrusted to certify coins.

“I started back in 1992, I was working for another coin dealer, and I wrote a book (A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cents) and it became popular, so I started my own business,” Snow told us.

Right here on East Speedway at Kolb, he’s here to help us at a top tier national level.

“We deal with collectors all around the country and we go to all the major shows. So we deal with all the dealers all around the country too, along with all the auction companies. Anything you need to get done of any size we can deal with it because we have connections all around the country, you don’t have to go to a larger city to do that,” Snow said.

Snow’s other accolades include the National honor of Numismatist of the Year in 2010.We found out he is one of only about a handful of dealers in the state of Arizona able to certify your coins. He has the knowledge base as well as access to markets to work with your coins and collections.

“Any type of collections. Gold, silver, and rare coins…certified coins, even foreign coins, ancient coins, all that kind of stuff.

“Some coins need to be certified to get the best price and we do certifications too. We pre-screen them, so we can tell you beforehand what to expect. We can pre-grade the coins for you, so you can know whether it’s worthwhile,” he said.

We had to ask how many coin dealers are able to certify coins, and we discovered just what a rare service this is.

“For CAC (grading service) I’m the only one in Arizona. Other grading services NGC and PGCS there might be about 5 other people that offer that service in the state,” Snow said.He is an expert grader, which goes hand in hand with grading coins.

“So I can pre-screen these coins that you want to submit for grading and tell you how you’re going to do,” Snow said.

If you’re wondering about going to auction with a big collection you’ll want advice from a solid and highly credible advisor. There are important options to consider.

“You might have a big collection that’s substantial and think you might want to go to auction with it. I deal with all the auction companies so I can advise you as to the pitfalls and all of that and what would be good for an auction and what wouldn’t, like an advisor.

“There’s other ways to dispose of a collection too, besides going to auction. Auction may be the best way to go, may not. We offer consignments, purchase and you know anything that is appropriate for the collection,” Snow said.

Of course, we couldn’t finish this story without talking about gold. Snow explained the importance of buying gold.

“Well I would think of it as more of an insurance policy than an investment. You want to buy gold and stack it up and when you have an emergency it’s there for you. I would not think of it as something you need to buy to make money on….just peace of mind,” he saidThere’s much to consider here. He buys and sells silver as well as rare coins.

“If you’re looking for an investment we can advise you on what to do and what not to do, because a lot of people have good intentions when they’re buying, then make mistakes in the process and we can help you avoid those.

”We have all kinds of coins that would be great investments. We also have great advice on how to avoid mistakes in investing in gold, silver and rare coins, and we can help you even if you’re looking outside of our shop for these items,” Snow said.

…And if you’re wondering how you know if you have a special and valuable rare coin?

”Well the easiest way is to bring it in. We give you free appraisals and it’s an honest appraisal. We’ll tell you what you have and then you can decide what you want to do with it after that,” he said.

No appointment needed when you visit this humble shop at Speedway and Kolb. Just get ready to meet a man who is dedicated to the Tucson community and puts his nationally recognized knowledge to work for us to ensure we are getting the fairest possible exchange for our coins. Thank you for being such a rare coin in our community Rick Snow we really appreciate you!