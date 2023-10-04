Inflation Reduction Act - How to Leverage Tax Credits

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamstra and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamstra, visit https://www.hamstrahvac.com/
Under the Inflation Act of 2022, federal income tax credits for energy-efficiency home improvements will be available through 2032. A broad selection of ENERGY STAR-certified HVAC equipment is eligible for the tax credits. With the Reduction Act of 2022 you can get up to $2000 in Tax Credit with a new HVAC system.
If your air conditioner is 12 years old or more, it may be time to start thinking about a replacement. Even if you are not experiencing any major problems, upgrading your air conditioning system could be a good idea since newer models are more efficient and will help you cut down on your energy use and monthly expenses. You may save 20=40% on your energy bills with a newer high-efficiency system.
Consider replacing your heating and cooling system if:
- Your equipment needs frequent repairs and those repairs are pricey.
- Your energy bills are going up
- Some rooms in your home are too hot or too cold
- Your heating or cooling system is noisy
Call Hamstra Heating & Cooling to get a free estimate for system replacement. Our comfort specialists will measure and perform a Manual J Load Calculation to ensure we install the right size system for you. Learn about tax and energy savings today. Call 520-629-9833