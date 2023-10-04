Inflation Reduction Act - How to Leverage Tax Credits

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamstra and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamstra, visit https://www.hamstrahvac.com/

Under the Inflation Act of 2022, federal income tax credits for energy-efficiency home improvements will be available through 2032. A broad selection of ENERGY STAR-certified HVAC equipment is eligible for the tax credits. With the Reduction Act of 2022 you can get up to $2000 in Tax Credit with a new HVAC system.

If your air conditioner is 12 years old or more, it may be time to start thinking about a replacement. Even if you are not experiencing any major problems, upgrading your air conditioning system could be a good idea since newer models are more efficient and will help you cut down on your energy use and monthly expenses. You may save 20=40% on your energy bills with a newer high-efficiency system.

Consider replacing your heating and cooling system if:

Your equipment needs frequent repairs and those repairs are pricey.

Your energy bills are going up

Some rooms in your home are too hot or too cold

Your heating or cooling system is noisy

Call Hamstra Heating & Cooling to get a free estimate for system replacement. Our comfort specialists will measure and perform a Manual J Load Calculation to ensure we install the right size system for you. Learn about tax and energy savings today. Call 520-629-9833