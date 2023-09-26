Top 10 Things You Need to Know to Maintain Mobility As You Get Older

As Americans get older, they soon realize that they can’t get around as well as they used to. That’s why companies like Mobility Plus exist -- to help those who want to help themselves in staying mobile!

That’s why we put together this list of 10 things you need to know in order to maintain your mobility as Father Time continues his relentless march.

1. Physical Limitations and Challenges

As you age, it’s important to understand common age-related mobility issues like arthritis, muscle weakness, balance problems, etc. These issues, paired with others like osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and diabetes, can make movement a challenge. Speak with your doctor to ensure that you both have a plan to help you stay on your feet.

2. Home Environment Assessment

Your home is your ultimate source of comfort. That’s why it’s vital that you have your home evaluated by a professional to help you reduce the potential for hazards and obstacles. A professional will help you modify your home to enhance accessibility through products like grab bars, ramps, and non-slip flooring.

3. Adaptive Equipment and Assistive Devices

It’s important to familiarize yourself with a wide range of mobility aids, including walkers, canes, scooters, and wheelchairs. These helpful items don’t show weakness -- in fact, they show that mobility and staying active is crucial to your well-being.

4. Exercise and Physical Activity

There’s a reason why gyms and YMCAs have active senior communities. Seniors must stay active to maintain strength, balance, and flexibility. Seek out exercises that are tailored to your specific needs or interests.

5. Nutrition and Hydration

Eating right and staying hydrated are not suggestions -- they are valid pieces of health advice. Work with your doctor to address any dietary concerns and keep a water bottle filled with fluids handy at all times.

6. Medical Considerations

Don’t forget about routine trips to the doctor to address any underlying medical concerns that could affect your mobility. Educate yourself on how your medication intake could also be affecting how to move.



7. Falls Prevention

Stay educated on preventing falls and knowing what to look for in public that may cause you to fall.

8. Transportation Options

Federal, state, and local efforts can help you with transportation needs from things like trips to the doctor or even to run basic errands.

9. Community Resources and Support

Community groups also exist to offer funding or support as you work to maintain your independence. Work with your doctor to locate these groups or contact your local senior groups for more.

10. Technology and Innovations

It might be easy to view advances in technology with suspicion, but advances in the medical work are helping people who never thought they’d move freely again. Even the basic wheelchair has been innovated to a point where anyone can use one.

