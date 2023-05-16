Get mobile auto services like oil changes, batteries, & brakes at home, work, campus, or even at the airport

Known for convenience and customer service, Tucson International Airport (TUS) has welcomed a new amenity that will add to the customer experience for travelers flying out of TUS. OOROO, an auto care company with multiple locations and mobile service in Southern Arizona, is now available for passengers choosing to park in the TUS Economy Covered parking lot. OOROO provides complete automotive repair service for most makes and models of vehicles.

“It’s not at every airport that you can park your vehicle in a covered parking space at a great price and have your oil changed while you are traveling,” Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) President and CEO Danette Bewley said. “We welcome the opportunity to add OOROO to our growing list of customer amenities offered at TUS. We strive to provide the best experience from curb to gate, and that includes parking options and conveniences, such as reservations and now limited auto care.”

OOROO’s operating space is in the Economy Covered Lot, which is located on E. Corona Road, east of South Tucson Boulevard. There, customers with scheduled appointments can leave their vehicles with OOROO staff to be serviced. Customers can make OOROO appointments at their airport website here: OOROO at the Airport.

“OOROO at the Airport is an extension of our mission to deliver “the highest level of expertise, safety, care, and convenience” ––wherever is most convenient to our customer,” OOROO founder and CEO Jeff Artzi said. “Our mobile service vans, which are fully equipped “shops on wheels,” can provide most maintenance and repair services on site at the airport while customers travel for business or pleasure. Mobile customers enjoy everything OOROO is known for, from honest and transparent pricing to exceptional and friendly customer service.”

The TAA provides free shuttle service connecting the economy parking lots to the main terminal, where OOROO customers with travel plans can conveniently continue their journey. Passengers may also reserve a parking spot through an online reservation system, good for all parking lots at TUS, by visiting www.flytucson.com/transportation/parking