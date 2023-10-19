OOROO Auto has reinvented auto care with its “shops on wheels.”

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of OOROO AUTO and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about OOROO AUTO, visit https://oorooauto.com/

OOROO Auto, a multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider in Southern Arizona, has is not a typical auto care company—from its unique name to its culture-first, technology-forward approach that’s rooted in honesty, trust and transparency. OOROO has been the recipient of numerous awards, including two Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards (for Best Employer and Innovation), Better Business Bureau Ethics Awards, Arizona Daily Star Reader’s Choice Award, Best Auto Shop in Green Valley, and Best of the Northwest 8 years in a row.

“We knew when we founded OOROO that in order to provide customers with a very different experience, we needed to rethink traditional auto repair and what an automotive services company should and could be. We built the company with the customer at the forefront. Our mission to provide expertise, safety, care, and convenience led to the launch of our mobile services in 2018. We fit into customers’ busy lifestyle by performing services wherever they want it––at home, at work, and even at the Tucson International Airport (TUS),” says OOROO Founder and CEO Jeff Artzi.

OOROO’s business model is simple and customers are vocal about how much they appreciate the experience when they visit one of their shops or when they provide services at their work or home—giving them back time in their day and week.

“I needed 3-year/36,000 mile maintenance (LOF, tire rotation, check A/C filter). [OOROO] was right on time, finished quickly, and was honest about the A/C filter not needing to be replaced. The bill was probably about a third of what the dealership would have charged me. And what a blessing to be able to have the work done at my house, for no extra charge! OOROO rocks.” - Anne B, Reviews.io

“We have gone to the shop for my husband’s truck before we were very happy with the service. I needed an oil change but being a SAHM I didn’t want to drag my kid to the shop so I looked into the mobile service. [The OOROO technician] came to the house and took care of our oil change for us. He also changed our air filter. He was kind, courteous, and prompt. He was done in about 30 minutes, I will absolutely be using this service again. So convenient!!” - Chelsea, Reviews.io

OOROO started with just one shop in Oro Valley. Key to its growth strategy and mission to transform the industry, OOROO has expanded its mobile service area to include Tucson, Phoenix, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, Rita Ranch, and most recently to the Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, and Chandler areas of Phoenix. Find out more about OOROO at oorooauto.com or download their app on the Apple App or Google Play Stores.