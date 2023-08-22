OOROO Auto Nominated for Tucson Metro Chamber’s Copper Cactus Award for “Best Place to Work” amid OOROO’s plans to expand in and beyond the Tucson-metro area

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of OOROO Auto and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about OOROO Auto, visit https://oorooauto.com

OOROO Auto, a multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider in Southern Arizona, has been nominated for Tucson Metro Chamber’s prestigious Copper Cactus Awards for “Best Place to Work.”

Born out of the entrepreneurial spirit of CEO Jeff Artzi, who previously served as CEO of a 100- store automotive services chain, OOROO is not a typical auto care company—from its unique name to its culture-first, technology-forward approach that’s rooted in honesty, trust and transparency. The multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider has been the recipient of numerous awards, including two Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards (for Best Place to Work and Innovation), Better Business Bureau Ethics Awards, Arizona Daily Star Reader’s Choice Award, Best Auto Shop in Green Valley, and Best of the Northwest 8 years in a row.

“We knew when we founded OOROO that in order to provide customers with a very different experience, we needed to rethink what the workplace of an automotive services company should and could be. We built the company from the inside out, meaning we thought first about the culture we wanted to establish and then carefully selected people who would not only fit in with our culture, but also help us to build on it. OOROO’s workplace is a happy place to work, with team members motivating each other, literally giving each other a hand with their work, laughing, and cultivating friendships even beyond the workplace. This all becomes obvious when customers call one of our shops or our mobile operation, walk into our lobbies, or take a ride in one of our shuttles,” says Artzi.

“It’s amazing to think how far we’ve come in eight years, and we’re just getting started,” Lindsey Wiederstein, OOROO Co-Founder added. “Our business model is simple, but it works, and our team members tell us every day about how much they appreciate the experience we’ve cultivated.”

As a forward-thinking, people-focused company, OOROO offers a “best-in-the-industry” compensation program that includes competitive wages, team member benefits, profit sharing, and a stock option plan. They also offer low-cost health and dental insurance plans, a free vision plan, and an employer-matching retirement plan for all team members; free lunches on a regular basis; birthday celebrations; paid holidays; and paid time off.

“Our culture is very different than what you’d find at other auto shops. At OOROO there’s a real family atmosphere, a good working environment. The team members are truly caring and compassionate people,” said Leroy Ingram, Director of Operations.

Starting with just one shop in Oro Valley, the multi-award-winning company now has three shops around the Tucson area and two in Phoenix. As an additional differentiating factor between itself and other automotive maintenance and repair providers, OOROO offers convenient online appointment scheduling and contactless payments through its OOROO Auto app. Key to its growth strategy and mission to transform the industry, OOROO has expanded its mobile service area to include Tucson, Phoenix (Queen Creek and San Tan Valley), Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail and Rita Ranch. Its plans include an expansion with other locations in the Tucson and Phoenix Metropolitan Areas.