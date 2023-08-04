Why firearms are effective for self-defense

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of SNG Tactical and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about SNG Tactical, visit https://www.sngtactical.com/.

There are numerous reasons people decide to own guns, but the most popular one is self-defense. Most gun owners state they use their guns for protection, hunting, and competition, and many people collect or inherit guns. Guns empower people who might fall victim to criminals, and thus firearms are ideal as self-defense weapons. Here are some of the reasons guns are suitable for self-defense, A 1993 study conducted by Kleck indicated guns in the U.S. are commonly used for self-defense more often than for committing crimes. Furthermore, the Department of Justice’s firearm violence report covering the years 1993 to 2011 shows nearly 1 percent of victims of violent crimes that weren’t fatal used guns for self-defense by threatening or attacking offenders. Therefore, having a firearm while being faced with imminent danger might protect your life.

Apart from protecting yourself, guns can assist you in protecting your loved ones and other people. Carrying a firearm means bearing some degree of responsibility for the safety of strangers, colleagues, family, and friends. Furthermore, carrying a concealed weapon improves your awareness of your surroundings, which aids you in avoiding danger. Protecting yourself and those around you with a gun is a paramount concern, since the number of arrests in the U.S. is high, and anyone could be a wanted criminal. Moreover, the average response time for police is 11 minutes or more, which makes it a significant advantage to have a gun for protection in life-or-death situations.

A study by Peter Rossi and James Wright on felons in prison indicated most criminals fear meeting armed victims. Criminals confessed they feared armed victims more than police officers. Felons stated they fear being shot at, captured, or wounded, and thus civilians carrying firearms act as deterrents of crime. Carrying guns discourages criminals from committing crimes due to the fear of facing armed and prepared victims.

The risk of an armed robbery occurring in the U.S. is lower than in the Netherlands or the United Kingdom because those countries have strict firearm ownership laws. The United States has looser gun ownership laws that make it easier for civilians to own guns and arm themselves. As a result, there are fewer home invasions or burglaries involving gun violence. Additionally, crime prevention research indicates states with a high number of gun owners and permits register lower homicide and violent crime rates.Whether you own and carry a gun for self-defense, hunting, competition, or another purpose, make sure you have the proper training to do it safely. You can count on the firearm education pros at SNG Tactical for the highest-quality training available. We started SnG Tactical in 1997. We have been proudly serving Arizona for more than 20 years! Our retail shop, located at 3441 S Palo Verde Rd in Tucson Arizona caters to the shooting enthusiast and the personal protection minded individual. No matter what your level of experience, age, gender or budget, we have something to fit your self defense needs. We hope you enjoy the vastly expanded inventory, the new easy special order system, and, my favorite part, LIVE INVENTORY LINK! Now you know if the items are available in store. Browse the THOUSANDS of items IN-STOCK at our location and check out the TENS OF THOUSANDS of items available for special order and drop ship! Enjoy this new experience!