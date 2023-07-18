Contractor Steps In After Solar Carport Strike at Church

Sponsored - With temperatures in Tucson regularly seeing 110F and with over 280 sunny days a year, it’s no wonder solar carport shade structures have sprung up all over town. They offer a cheap, green source of electricity while providing some much needed relief from the blazing summer sun. The solar panels that make these shade structures possible are silent, safe and most of the time, we never even think about all the electricity they produce from that brutal sun.

What happens though when 3+ tons of steel come barreling through this reliable source of power and shade? The Fountain of Life Lutheran Church found out exactly that when a delivery truck crashed through their solar carport structure off of Broadway and Kolb earlier this spring.

We got a chance to speak with Andrew Wible, Service Manager of Solar Gain, the local solar contractor who was called to the site to perform an analysis of the damage and address any safety concerns.

“The most important thing to do in a scenario like this is stay away and call 911 immediately.” Andrew explained, “Once the first responders have done their job, it is extremely important that a reputable solar service company perform a thorough analysis of the damage to ensure the solar canopy is safe. Beyond the typical structural repairs, we need to make sure none of the high voltage equipment or connections were damaged during a vehicle strike. Luckily no one was harmed by live conductors during this accident, but safety is always our #1 concern in everything we do”

Andrew further explained that while there are a lot of solar companies around, not all of them know how to handle a situation like this safely and professionally; “A lot of technical expertise is required to handle a complicated solar carport repair. We have installed more than a hundred of these carport canopies, as well as countless other rooftop solar systems around town, so we are extremely familiar with how to service them safely.”

“Solar carports are just like any other shade structure, every now and then someone drives in thinking they can make it under in their RV or truck, an honest mistake.” Andrew continued, “These canopies just take a little more care, knowledge and education to resolve the situation safely. We even work with your insurance to help cover any costs associated with the impact.”

Solar Gain has been a local solar contractor serving the Tucson community since 2008. They specialize in Service, Design and Installation of Residential and Commercial solar panel systems, including carport canopies, ground mounts and innovative roof solutions. Give them a call at (520) 822-8377 or stop by their offices off of 17th Street and Park Ave, just look for the colorful mural of a desert solar farm!