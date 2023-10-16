Local solar company continues to grow with 31 new jobs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Solar Gain and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Solar Gain, visit https://solargaininc.com/.

One of Tucson’s fastest growing solar power companies continues to gain momentum thanks to the addition of 31 new jobs.

Solar Gain has grown by 31 new members since 2022, making us an 80-strong business featuring high-paying positions that include health benefits, 401K options, and competitive salaries.

But it doesn’t stop there for us. Over the next several years, Solar Gain looks to sustain our growth model with more electricians and installation team members as we expand into residential energy, energy storage, and even electric vehicle charging.

Solar Gain is expecting this growth thanks to recent government changes. A 30 percent tax credit was recently extended for 10 more years and the Inflation Reduction Act looks to jumpstart even more growth for the green economy.

All of these changes affect more than just our bottom line and the environment -- they affect the whole of Tucson! More jobs equals a better economy across the community.

If you’re interested in learning more about Solar Gain, visit our website.