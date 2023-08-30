Perseverance and the Passion to Give Back

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Trinity Diamonds and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Trinity Diamonds visit https://www.trinitydiamonds.com/

Tell Tucson resident Joanne Zich that diamonds are a girl’s best friend and she will heartily agree. lt wasn’t always that way. Zich moved to Arizona in the 90s to escape the poverty she had grown up in.

At that time her goal was to have a job in retail. She knew she was a people person and thought she might be good salesperson. So, after relocating, she got dressed up every day for two weeks and visited a Local jewelry shop to ask them for a job. They finally conceded that she had the drive and enthusiasm, so they took her on. Zich was one of their top salespeople for the next 12 years.

It turned out to be the beginning of many good things for Zich. She met her husband at the jewelry counter and two weeks after their first meeting they were engaged. Two children and 22 years later they are still going strong.

She got her education as well in her chosen profession - graduating from the Gemological Institute of America (GlA) with a number of accreditations including as a diamond grader. She came to realize her heart’s desire to become an entrepreneur - not only to provide excellent service for her clients but also to establish a business that was willing to give back to the community, even to the world.

Today, Joanne Zich is the owner of Trinity Diamonds. She is also the founder of Joanne Zich Ministries, a 501c3 that she started in order to funnel profits from her business into various charities. It was not easy to go from sales to owner of her own jewelry store, but she was determined.

“l had an idea to start a jewelry store inside of David’s Bridal. I had no money and it is very expensive to have a startup in the jewelry business,” said Zich. “So I went to the Tucson Gem show and talked my way in. I met Daisy with all sorts of companies and chose the ones I wanted to work with. They all wanted big dollars to get you started, but I came in with boxes of warm Krispy Kreme donuts and asked for their help.”

The donuts and the passion paid off. Several companies agreed to work with Zich to make her dreams come true. These suppliers called her the donut girl with a smile. Zich, with the help of her new contacts, started a jewelry kiosk inside a David’s Bridal. She successfully operated the start-up for four years.

During those years, Zich developed a viable plan to have outlets in all David’s Bridal stores across the country.

“In 2007, David Bridal had 365 stores nationwide. The management I worked with at the chain told the owner how well our kiosk was doing and he agreed to talk with me. Unfortunately, another company out of Toronto had the same idea I did. The difference was they had millions in cash to convince David’s Bridal. that they were the right company to do this, and sadly I was out,” said Zich.

For Zich, the loss of David’s Bridal plan was a blessing in disguise as the Great US Recession started at the end of 2007 and lasted nearly two years.

“l found myself starting over again, but not from scratch,” said Zich. l had a loyal customer base. So I rented an office on Oracle and became a private jeweler.

Known for her talent in finding the best stones for brilliance and color, as well as her custom bridal designs, Zich was back in business in no time.

ln 2011, she decided to open to the public with a showroom, just downstairs from her offices at Rudisil and Oracle. Her designer, who has 42 years of experience is now partnering with her in Trinity Diamonds, and in 2015 they expanded their showroom to 2,000 sq. ft.

In the past four years, Trinity has won the Peoples Choice Award for the best jewelry store awarded by the Arizona Daily Star. Just this past winter Trinity added a state-of-the-art work area for jewelry design with a[[ the latest technologies. Then came the pandemic.

“Like many businesses, we had to shut down for about six weeks,” said Zich. “When we reopened our clients were right there are actually up 1.5% over the previous year. I was so amazed and humbled by their support.”

Zich attributes the extra business in part to the fact that due to the quarantine, people want to treat themselves with luxury goods. “Vacations are out. Why not give something special to a loved one, or treat yourself,” she said.

“Our customers know we have fair pricing. Our salespeople are not paid by commission so they have the freedom to match the customer with exactly the right piece. We like to educate customers,” ‘said Zich. ”For example, by breaking down the budget of a ring, our staff can be sure that the center stone is worth about 70% of the entire cost. Most people overpay, then the piece does not hold its value and they are disappointed. We always tell them what every component is worth, helping them not to overspend so that their piece is going to retain what was invested.”

Giving Back

Zich is a woman of faith and she applies her Christian values to her business ethics, as well as to the community as a whole. She started by supporting the homeless in Tucson and various food banks through profits made at her store.

“l am passionate about my company, but it serves as the conduit to an even greater passion, giving back to those who are less fortunate,” said Zich. At one point, she got on a plane by herself, after meeting some new friends here in Tucson who were originally from Zimbabwe. She wanted to help the people in this landlocked nation in Southern Africa.”

“lt was a real learning experience for me,” said Zich. “l met with orphanage and mothers whose husbands had died of aids. Ultimately, I could not find anyone I could trust to funnel money into the country for aid. I had $200,000 and wanted to start a ministry there, as I loved the country and the people, but it was corrupt. I could do nothing.”

Eventually, Zich found an organization she felt she could trust. She now sends assistance to Assembly of God International where they have a project in Cameroon, Africa. “Due to disease and war 64% of the population is under the age of 24,” said Zich. There are so many children and lsis is trying to recruit them. We are trying to educate these kids and keep them safe.”

Zich’s interest in international charity has not kept her from her commitment to Tucson food banks and the homeless, however.

Embrace Your Passion

“Trinity Diamonds was built from scratch,” said Zich. “Everything I have accomplished in my life I owe to perseverance and a passion to help others.”

Zich says she has not given over to corporate America, where making a buck is the most important thing.

“We have to maintain the ambiance of a small jewelry store in spite of how big we have become,” she explained.

Her advice to business owners . . . “When you have been so blessed you have a responsibility to give back,” she concluded.

