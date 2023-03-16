The Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) currently rank 39th in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Sun Devils are against the TCU Horned Frogs in the First Round. Tip time is scheduled for 10:05 PM ET on Friday, March 17. TCU is favored by 5.5 points in this matchup. Bookmakers have set the over/under at 141.5.

Arizona State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 39th Bet $100 to win $20000 Pre-Tournament +20000 38th Bet $100 to win $20000 Pre-New Year +20000 50th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 55th Bet $100 to win $20000

Arizona State Team Stats

Arizona State has a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. It is putting up 71.1 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball and is giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball.

Arizona State has a 15-6 record in games it was listed as favorites, while finishing 8-6 when listed as the underdog.

Arizona State has secured the win in just one game when favored by three points or fewer this season (1-3), but it has 14 wins in 17 games when favored by three or more points.

Arizona State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-7 | Q2 Record: 4-4 | Q3 Record: 6-0 | Q4 Record: 6-1

7-7 | 4-4 | 6-0 | 6-1 Arizona State has seven wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Arizona State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Arizona State Players

The Sun Devils' scoring leader is Desmond Cambridge, who puts up 13.8 points per game.

Warren Washington paces Arizona State with 6.8 rebounds a game, and Frankie Collins leads the team with 4.4 assists per contest.

Cambridge connects on 2.4 threes per game to lead the Sun Devils.

Arizona State's blocks leader is Washington, who averages 1.7 per game. Cambridge leads the team by averaging 1.7 steals a game.

