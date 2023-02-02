Looking to make a bet on the game between Arizona and Oregon? If your area has legal online betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to see how you can join BetMGM and receive the most lucrative offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Arizona vs. Oregon Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Thursday, February 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Line: Arizona -8.5

Arizona -8.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -350, Oregon +270

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to put money on the Wildcats and Ducks matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Wildcats (-350) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $12.86 back in your pocket.

Betting against the spread can be a little more complicated, but in certain situations, it can offer a bigger payout. For instance, if the Wildcats are listed at -8.5 in this game, the -8.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win by at least nine points. If, however, the Wildcats don't win by at least nine points, then the Ducks will "cover" the spread and be the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Arizona beat Oregon to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

