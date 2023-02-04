Saturday's contest at McKale Center has the Arizona Wildcats (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12) squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers (9-14, 3-9 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET (on February 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-61 victory for the heavily favored Wildcats.

According to our computer prediction, Oregon State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 19.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 142.5 over/under.

Arizona vs. Oregon State Game Info & Odds

Arizona vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Oregon State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Oregon State

Pick ATS: Oregon State (+19.5)



Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Arizona is 9-9-0 against the spread, while Oregon State's ATS record this season is 11-8-0. The Wildcats are 9-9-0 and the Beavers are 7-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 145.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total. Arizona is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Oregon State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allow 71.5 per contest (239th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. It records 37.4 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.5 per outing.

Arizona connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Wildcats record 100.5 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball), while allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball).

Arizona has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.9 per game (315th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (218th in college basketball).

