How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the California Golden Bears (3-20, 2-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It airs at 11:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arizona vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
- Arizona is 15-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 316th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 83.3 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 68 the Golden Bears give up.
- Arizona has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 59 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Arizona is scoring 10.8 more points per game at home (85.3) than on the road (74.5).
- At home the Wildcats are allowing 67.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are away (72).
- At home, Arizona drains 8.6 trifectas per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (31.6%).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Washington
|W 95-72
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/2/2023
|Oregon
|W 91-76
|McKale Center
|2/4/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-52
|McKale Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.