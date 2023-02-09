Thursday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (22-3) and the Arizona Wildcats (18-5) at McKale Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-58, with heavily favored Stanford securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on February 9.

The Wildcats won their last matchup 81-75 against USC on Sunday.

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arizona vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 69, Arizona 58

Arizona Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on December 18, the Wildcats took down the Baylor Bears, a top 50 team (No. 7) in our computer rankings, by a score of 75-54.

The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four).

Arizona has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 23) on January 8

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 43) on February 3

72-69 at home over Oregon State (No. 53) on January 6

84-66 at home over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 29

80-67 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arizona Performance Insights