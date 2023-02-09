Arizona vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (22-3) and the Arizona Wildcats (18-5) at McKale Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-58, with heavily favored Stanford securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on February 9.
The Wildcats won their last matchup 81-75 against USC on Sunday.
Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 69, Arizona 58
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on December 18, the Wildcats took down the Baylor Bears, a top 50 team (No. 7) in our computer rankings, by a score of 75-54.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four).
- Arizona has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 23) on January 8
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 43) on February 3
- 72-69 at home over Oregon State (No. 53) on January 6
- 84-66 at home over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 29
- 80-67 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 22
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats average 76.5 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (161st in college basketball). They have a +295 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.8 points per game.
- In conference action, Arizona scores fewer points per contest (70.9) than its season average (76.5).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats are posting 5.1 more points per game (78.8) than they are in away games (73.7).
- In 2022-23, Arizona is giving up 61.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 66.8.
- The Wildcats have been racking up 70.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
