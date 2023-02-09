How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stanford Cardinal (10-13, 4-8 Pac-12) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils are shooting 42.3% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 43.9% the Cardinal's opponents have shot this season.
- Arizona State is 9-2 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 99th.
- The Sun Devils score an average of 71.3 points per game, five more points than the 66.3 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
- Arizona State has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Arizona State is averaging 3.7 more points per game at home (72.3) than away (68.6).
- The Sun Devils are conceding fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than away (70.8).
- Arizona State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (7.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (31.1%).
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 75-58
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|Oregon State
|W 68-57
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/4/2023
|Oregon
|L 75-70
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
