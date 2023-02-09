Thursday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-6) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-11) facing off at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 9.

The Antelopes enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-59 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday.

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, Sam Houston 64

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

When the Antelopes beat the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 45 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on January 7, it was their season's signature victory.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 97) on January 12

61-50 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 3

70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on December 8

73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on November 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Grand Canyon Performance Insights