Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-6) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-11) facing off at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 9.
The Antelopes enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-59 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday.
Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, Sam Houston 64
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- When the Antelopes beat the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 45 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on January 7, it was their season's signature victory.
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 97) on January 12
- 61-50 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 3
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on December 8
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on November 25
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes have a +270 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.3 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Grand Canyon has averaged 67.8 points per game in WAC action, and 72.6 overall.
- The Antelopes are putting up more points at home (75.8 per game) than away (67).
- At home Grand Canyon is giving up 59.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is on the road (62.1).
- The Antelopes have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 68.3 points per contest, 4.3 fewer points their than season average of 72.6.
