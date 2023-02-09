If you're a new customer in an area with legalized sports betting and want to make a wager on the Arizona State-Stanford game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to join up with BetMGM and benefit from our highly lucrative BetMGM bonus right away!

Stanford vs. Arizona State Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Line: Stanford -3.5

Stanford -3.5 Point Total: 138.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to put money on the Sun Devils and Cardinal matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Sun Devils -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with +110 odds for the Sun Devils to defeat the Cardinal, and the Sun Devils do win, you'd get back $21. This matchup doesn't have a moneyline currently, but one could be posted later, so check back often.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Sun Devils at +3.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout or more reasonable chance to win the bet in certain situations. In this case, the +3.5 means that the Sun Devils must win, tie, or lose by three points or fewer to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Cardinal would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 138.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on game props (will Arizona State win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you choose to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.