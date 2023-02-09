Thursday's contest that pits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-11) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (16-6) at The Nest should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Northern Arizona. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Lumberjacks' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 64-54 victory against Idaho State.

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 70, Sacramento State 67

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lumberjacks defeated the UC Davis Aggies 83-81 on December 19.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northern Arizona is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 16

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on January 7

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 125) on February 2

64-54 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on February 6

76-74 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on January 5

Northern Arizona Performance Insights