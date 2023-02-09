Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-11) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (16-6) at The Nest should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Northern Arizona. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Lumberjacks' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 64-54 victory against Idaho State.
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 70, Sacramento State 67
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lumberjacks defeated the UC Davis Aggies 83-81 on December 19.
- The Lumberjacks have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northern Arizona is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 16
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on January 7
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 125) on February 2
- 64-54 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on February 6
- 76-74 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on January 5
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.6 per contest to rank 350th in college basketball.
- Northern Arizona has averaged 1.4 fewer points in Big Sky action (75.8) than overall (77.2).
- The Lumberjacks are scoring more points at home (79.8 per game) than away (76.8).
- In 2022-23 Northern Arizona is conceding 15.5 fewer points per game at home (64.0) than away (79.5).
- While the Lumberjacks are putting up 77.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 76.4 points per contest.
