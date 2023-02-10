Friday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-14) squaring off against the California Golden Bears (11-12) at 9:00 PM ET on February 10. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 victory for Arizona State, who are favored by our model.

The Sun Devils fell in their last matchup 82-63 against UCLA on Sunday.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arizona State vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 69, Cal 60

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

When the Sun Devils took down the New Mexico Lobos, the No. 87 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-77 on November 20, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Sun Devils have seven losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Arizona State has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on November 15

69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on November 7

70-61 over American (No. 169) on November 25

80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on November 30

62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on November 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arizona State Performance Insights