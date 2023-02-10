The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-14) will attempt to halt a 10-game losing streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (11-12) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State vs. Cal Scoring Comparison

The Golden Bears put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (72.8).

Cal has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.7 points.

Cal is 7-2 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

The Sun Devils record just 1.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Golden Bears allow (67.2).

Arizona State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Arizona State has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.

This year the Sun Devils are shooting 37.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Golden Bears concede.

The Golden Bears shoot 40.2% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Sun Devils concede.

