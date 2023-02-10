How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Cal Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-14) will attempt to halt a 10-game losing streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (11-12) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State vs. Cal Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Bears put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (72.8).
- Cal has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.7 points.
- Cal is 7-2 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
- The Sun Devils record just 1.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Golden Bears allow (67.2).
- Arizona State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.
- Arizona State has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
- This year the Sun Devils are shooting 37.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Golden Bears concede.
- The Golden Bears shoot 40.2% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Sun Devils concede.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Washington
|L 55-53
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/3/2023
|@ USC
|L 64-49
|Galen Center
|2/5/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 82-63
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/10/2023
|Cal
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/12/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/17/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
