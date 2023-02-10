The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-14) will attempt to halt a 10-game losing streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (11-12) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona State vs. Cal Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Bears put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (72.8).
  • Cal has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.7 points.
  • Cal is 7-2 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
  • The Sun Devils record just 1.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Golden Bears allow (67.2).
  • Arizona State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.
  • Arizona State has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
  • This year the Sun Devils are shooting 37.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Golden Bears concede.
  • The Golden Bears shoot 40.2% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Sun Devils concede.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Washington L 55-53 Desert Financial Arena
2/3/2023 @ USC L 64-49 Galen Center
2/5/2023 @ UCLA L 82-63 Pauley Pavilion
2/10/2023 Cal - Desert Financial Arena
2/12/2023 Stanford - Desert Financial Arena
2/17/2023 Colorado - Desert Financial Arena

