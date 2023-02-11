Lars Thiemann and Frankie Collins are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) at Haas Pavilion.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Arizona State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Arizona State beat the Stanford 69-65. With 18 points, DJ Horne was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DJ Horne 18 6 0 2 0 4 Frankie Collins 15 3 3 1 0 1 Desmond Cambridge 13 4 1 0 1 3

Arizona State Players to Watch

Collins is the Sun Devils' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he contributes 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Warren Washington is putting up a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.6 points and 1.7 assists, making 57.4% of his shots from the floor.

Desmond Cambridge is posting team highs in points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is contributing 3.5 rebounds, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Devan Cambridge is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

Horne is putting up 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 35.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)