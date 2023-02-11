How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:28 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) after dropping three straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.
- Arizona State is 9-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 320th.
- The Sun Devils put up just 2.5 more points per game (71.2) than the Golden Bears allow (68.7).
- Arizona State has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 59.1 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona State averages 72.3 points per game at home, and 68.7 away.
- At home, the Sun Devils allow 65.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 70.1.
- Arizona State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (31%).
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Oregon State
|W 68-57
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/4/2023
|Oregon
|L 75-70
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Stanford
|W 69-65
|Maples Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/18/2023
|Utah
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
