Saturday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (20-4) squaring off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-54 victory as our model heavily favors SFA.

The Antelopes won their last matchup 70-68 against Sam Houston on Thursday.

Grand Canyon vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Grand Canyon vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 73, Grand Canyon 54

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 7, the Antelopes beat the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 50 team (No. 45) in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 162nd-most victories.

Grand Canyon has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 97) on January 12

61-50 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 3

70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on December 8

73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on November 25

Grand Canyon Performance Insights