Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game at Pamplin Sports Center has the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-11) squaring off against the Portland State Vikings (11-11) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-60 win for heavily favored Northern Arizona.
The Lumberjacks' last contest on Thursday ended in an 84-82 victory over Sacramento State.
Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 77, Portland State 60
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Lumberjacks took down the UC Davis Aggies on the road on December 19 by a score of 83-81.
- The Lumberjacks have five losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
- Northern Arizona has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 16
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 125) on February 2
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on January 7
- 64-54 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on February 6
- 76-74 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on January 5
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 77.5 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and allowing 74.9 per outing, 350th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential.
- Northern Arizona has averaged 1 fewer points in Big Sky action (76.5) than overall (77.5).
- At home the Lumberjacks are scoring 79.8 points per game, 2.5 more than they are averaging on the road (77.3).
- At home Northern Arizona is giving up 64 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than it is away (79.7).
- The Lumberjacks have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, tallying 77.2 points per contest, 0.3 fewer points their than season average of 77.5.
