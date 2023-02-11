Saturday's game at Pamplin Sports Center has the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-11) squaring off against the Portland State Vikings (11-11) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-60 win for heavily favored Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks' last contest on Thursday ended in an 84-82 victory over Sacramento State.

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 77, Portland State 60

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Lumberjacks took down the UC Davis Aggies on the road on December 19 by a score of 83-81.

The Lumberjacks have five losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Northern Arizona has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 16

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 125) on February 2

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on January 7

64-54 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on February 6

76-74 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Arizona Performance Insights