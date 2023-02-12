Sunday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Stanford Cardinal (23-3) matching up with the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-15) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-54 win for heavily favored Stanford.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 72-61 loss to Cal in their last game on Friday.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 73, Arizona State 54

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Sun Devils claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-77 victory over the New Mexico Lobos, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Sun Devils are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Arizona State has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).

Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on November 15

69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on November 7

70-61 over American (No. 169) on November 25

80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on November 30

62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on November 11

Arizona State Performance Insights