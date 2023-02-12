Arizona State vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Stanford Cardinal (23-3) matching up with the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-15) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-54 win for heavily favored Stanford.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a 72-61 loss to Cal in their last game on Friday.
Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 73, Arizona State 54
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Sun Devils claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-77 victory over the New Mexico Lobos, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Sun Devils are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
- Arizona State has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).
Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on November 15
- 69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on November 7
- 70-61 over American (No. 169) on November 25
- 80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on November 30
- 62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on November 11
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils have a -160 scoring differential, falling short by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.5 points per game to rank 177th in college basketball and are giving up 72.8 per contest to rank 340th in college basketball.
- With 60.6 points per game in Pac-12 tilts, Arizona State is posting 4.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.5 PPG).
- On offense, the Sun Devils score 63.3 points per game in home games, compared to 67.8 points per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Arizona State is surrendering 7.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than in away games (77.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Sun Devils have been putting up 60.1 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 65.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
