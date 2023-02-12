How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-15) will attempt to break a six-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Stanford Cardinal (23-3) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinal score an average of 77.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 72.8 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
- Stanford has an 18-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.
- Stanford has put together a 15-0 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.
- The Sun Devils average 65.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 56.8 the Cardinal allow.
- When Arizona State scores more than 56.8 points, it is 7-13.
- Arizona State has a 7-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.5 points.
- The Sun Devils are making 37.1% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Cardinal allow to opponents (33.2%).
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/3/2023
|@ USC
|L 64-49
|Galen Center
|2/5/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 82-63
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/10/2023
|Cal
|L 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/12/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/17/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|Utah
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
