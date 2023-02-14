Suns vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 14
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (31-27) host the Sacramento Kings (32-24) at Footprint Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The Kings are 3-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.
Suns vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and NBCS-CA
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 117 - Kings 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Suns (- 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (234)
- The Suns (30-27-1 ATS) have covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.9% less often than the Kings (30-25-1) this season.
- Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 3 or more (60%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it less often (43.1% of the time) than Sacramento (48.2%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Kings are 9-12, while the Suns are 22-13 as moneyline favorites.
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix has been led by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 111.3 points per game. It ranks 22nd in the league in points scored (112.7 per contest).
- The Suns have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 27.1 per game (third-best in NBA).
- The Suns rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 12th in the league by draining 12.4 threes per contest.
- Phoenix is attempting 56.9 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.4% of the shots it has taken (and 70% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 36.6% of its shots (and 30% of the team's buckets).
