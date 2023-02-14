Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (31-27) host the Sacramento Kings (32-24) at Footprint Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The Kings are 3-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and NBCS-CA

BSAZ and NBCS-CA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Kings 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Suns (- 3)

Suns (- 3) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Suns (30-27-1 ATS) have covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.9% less often than the Kings (30-25-1) this season.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 3 or more (60%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it less often (43.1% of the time) than Sacramento (48.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Kings are 9-12, while the Suns are 22-13 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix has been led by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 111.3 points per game. It ranks 22nd in the league in points scored (112.7 per contest).

The Suns have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 27.1 per game (third-best in NBA).

The Suns rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 12th in the league by draining 12.4 threes per contest.

Phoenix is attempting 56.9 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.4% of the shots it has taken (and 70% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 36.6% of its shots (and 30% of the team's buckets).

