How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (32-27) host the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.
- The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 15th.
- The Suns put up 112.8 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 111.2 the Clippers allow.
- When Phoenix puts up more than 111.2 points, it is 27-7.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are posting 113.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 111.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Phoenix is giving up 109.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 113.3.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Suns have fared better at home this season, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 12.2 threes per game and a 37.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Foot
|Cameron Payne
|Out
|Foot
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.