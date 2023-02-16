The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Utah Utes (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (38%).

Arizona has a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 21st.

The 83.2 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.4 more points than the Utes give up (61.8).

Arizona is 21-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Arizona is putting up 85.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 76.4 points per contest.

The Wildcats allow 67.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.8 on the road.

Arizona is averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 fewer than it is averaging on the road (9.1). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 37.2% when playing at home and 34.3% in road games.

Arizona Schedule