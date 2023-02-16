Chris Paul plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on February 14, Paul put up 17 points, 19 assists and two steals in a 120-109 win against the Kings.

With prop bets available for Paul, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.9 15.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.3 Assists 9.5 9.0 10.3 PRA 29.5 27.2 29.8 PR 19.5 18.2 19.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers

Paul has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Paul's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 100.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.2 points per game.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have allowed 24.4 per game, 10th in the NBA.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Chris Paul vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 36 15 7 13 2 1 2 10/23/2022 33 7 8 11 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.