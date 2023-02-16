Damion Lee and the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Lee, in his previous game (February 14 win against the Kings) produced five points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lee's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Damion Lee Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.8 6.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 13.6 11.1 PR -- 12.1 9.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.8



Damion Lee Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.6 per contest.

He's taken 3.8 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lee's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Clippers are fourth in the league, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Clippers have allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

The Clippers give up 24.4 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have given up 12.2 makes per game, 14th in the league.

Damion Lee vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 15 7 2 0 1 0 1 10/23/2022 12 2 1 1 0 0 0

