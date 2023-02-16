Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 120-109 win over the Kings (his most recent game) Booker put up 32 points and two steals.

Below we will break down Booker's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.8 20.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.2 Assists 4.5 5.4 4.5 PRA 34.5 36.8 28.5 PR 29.5 31.4 24 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.7



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 12.2% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.2 points per game, the Clippers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Clippers have allowed 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the league.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.4 assists per game.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 35 14 4 4 1 0 1 10/23/2022 35 35 1 4 5 0 1

