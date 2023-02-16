Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-12) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (14-9) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Northern Arizona to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Lumberjacks suffered a 60-55 loss to Portland State.
Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 74, Eastern Washington 60
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- On December 19, the Lumberjacks claimed their best win of the season, an 83-81 victory over the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 121) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lumberjacks are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.
- Northern Arizona has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lumberjacks are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 16
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 125) on February 2
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on January 7
- 64-54 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on February 6
- 76-74 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on January 5
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks average 76.7 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (349th in college basketball). They have a +63 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.
- Northern Arizona is putting up 74.9 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (76.7).
- The Lumberjacks are averaging 79.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 75.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Northern Arizona is surrendering 64.0 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 78.4.
- On offense, the Lumberjacks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 74.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 76.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.
