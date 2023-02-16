Thursday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-12) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (14-9) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Northern Arizona to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Lumberjacks suffered a 60-55 loss to Portland State.

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 74, Eastern Washington 60

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

On December 19, the Lumberjacks claimed their best win of the season, an 83-81 victory over the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 121) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lumberjacks are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Northern Arizona has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lumberjacks are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 16

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 125) on February 2

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on January 7

64-54 on the road over Idaho State (No. 141) on February 6

76-74 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on January 5

Northern Arizona Performance Insights