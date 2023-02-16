Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 16
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:54 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (32-27) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Suns are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Clippers 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Suns (- 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (224.5)
- The Suns sport a 31-27-1 ATS record this season compared to the 30-30-0 mark from the Clippers.
- As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Phoenix is 18-15 against the spread compared to the 11-11 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 43.3% of the time this season (26 out of 60). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (25 out of 59).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 23-13, while the Clippers are 7-17 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix owns a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 111.2 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 22nd with 112.8 points scored per contest.
- The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.2 dimes per contest.
- The Suns are draining 12.3 treys per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fifth-best).
- This season, Phoenix has taken 63.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70.4% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.4% threes (29.6% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.